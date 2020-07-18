15796 Marcello CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This 3 bedroom and 2 and a half bathroom townhome is built for modern living! This community, located right off of Livingston Road has 2 tennis courts, a basketball court and a geothermal heated community pool and spa.



~This community is located in the Veterans Memorial Elementary, North Naples Middle and Gulf Coast High School Zones. The home is available for occupancy on August 18th, 2020



This townhome has over 1500 square feet giving you plenty of room to spread out. The first floor includes a main entrance and entry from the one car garage and a half bath. There is also the kitchen, family and dining room. The screened and covered lanai off the family room is a great place to relax after a long day. Upstairs you will find the main bedroom with the attached en suite bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and 1 additional full sized bath. For convenience the washer and dryer is located on the second floor as well.