Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

15796 Marcello CIR

15796 Marcello Circle · (239) 227-8772
Location

15796 Marcello Circle, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 183 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This 3 bedroom and 2 and a half bathroom townhome is built for modern living! This community, located right off of Livingston Road has 2 tennis courts, a basketball court and a geothermal heated community pool and spa.

~This community is located in the Veterans Memorial Elementary, North Naples Middle and Gulf Coast High School Zones. The home is available for occupancy on August 18th, 2020

This townhome has over 1500 square feet giving you plenty of room to spread out. The first floor includes a main entrance and entry from the one car garage and a half bath. There is also the kitchen, family and dining room. The screened and covered lanai off the family room is a great place to relax after a long day. Upstairs you will find the main bedroom with the attached en suite bathroom. There are 2 additional bedrooms and 1 additional full sized bath. For convenience the washer and dryer is located on the second floor as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15796 Marcello CIR have any available units?
15796 Marcello CIR has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15796 Marcello CIR have?
Some of 15796 Marcello CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15796 Marcello CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15796 Marcello CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15796 Marcello CIR pet-friendly?
No, 15796 Marcello CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 15796 Marcello CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15796 Marcello CIR offers parking.
Does 15796 Marcello CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15796 Marcello CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15796 Marcello CIR have a pool?
Yes, 15796 Marcello CIR has a pool.
Does 15796 Marcello CIR have accessible units?
No, 15796 Marcello CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15796 Marcello CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15796 Marcello CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 15796 Marcello CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15796 Marcello CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
