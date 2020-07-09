All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

1551 Marton CT

1551 Marton Court · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1551 Marton Court, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
media room
Furnished rental located in Artesia. The Coquina floor plan offers a 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den, screened-in lanai added for outdoor living, impact glass windows and sliders and a paved driveway. Kitchen offers stone countertops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Diagonal tile throughout with carpeting in bedrooms. Clubhouse house offers a view of a 20 acre lake, a billiard room, theatre, meeting spaces, fitness center, lake/pond and swimming pool. New shopping malls and dining, Carrabas, Outback, close by. Rookery Bay and Marco Island nearby. PETS ALLOWED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Marton CT have any available units?
1551 Marton CT has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1551 Marton CT have?
Some of 1551 Marton CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Marton CT currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Marton CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Marton CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 Marton CT is pet friendly.
Does 1551 Marton CT offer parking?
No, 1551 Marton CT does not offer parking.
Does 1551 Marton CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1551 Marton CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Marton CT have a pool?
Yes, 1551 Marton CT has a pool.
Does 1551 Marton CT have accessible units?
No, 1551 Marton CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Marton CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 Marton CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 Marton CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 Marton CT does not have units with air conditioning.
