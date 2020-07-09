1551 Marton CT

Amenities
Furnished rental located in Artesia. The Coquina floor plan offers a 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den, screened-in lanai added for outdoor living, impact glass windows and sliders and a paved driveway. Kitchen offers stone countertops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Diagonal tile throughout with carpeting in bedrooms. Clubhouse house offers a view of a 20 acre lake, a billiard room, theatre, meeting spaces, fitness center, lake/pond and swimming pool. New shopping malls and dining, Carrabas, Outback, close by. Rookery Bay and Marco Island nearby. PETS ALLOWED!