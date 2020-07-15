14838 Windward LN

Amenities

Available for 2021 Season! Come enjoy this contemporary furnished home with 3 bedrooms, den, 4.5 bathrooms, and two car garage. This home is the perfect place to relax this season with its casual elegance and features include a king bed in master bedroom, queen beds in the guest bedrooms, den with pull-out, large open area on the 2nd floor, spacious walk-in shower in master bathroom, flat screen TV’s in all bedrooms and great room, granite counter-tops throughout, stainless appliances in the kitchen with spacious center island great for entertaining. Relax as you grill on the brick pavered lanai with tranquil preserve setting. Naples Reserve amenities include Island Club with its tiki bar café and resort-style pools. 22 lakes (all navigable), fitness center, two Bocce ball courts, beach volleyball, tennis and pickle ball courts, and so much more!