Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:20 PM

14838 Windward LN

14838 Windward Lane · (239) 940-0529
Location

14838 Windward Lane, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 6 Bath · 3148 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Available for 2021 Season! Come enjoy this contemporary furnished home with 3 bedrooms, den, 4.5 bathrooms, and two car garage. This home is the perfect place to relax this season with its casual elegance and features include a king bed in master bedroom, queen beds in the guest bedrooms, den with pull-out, large open area on the 2nd floor, spacious walk-in shower in master bathroom, flat screen TV’s in all bedrooms and great room, granite counter-tops throughout, stainless appliances in the kitchen with spacious center island great for entertaining. Relax as you grill on the brick pavered lanai with tranquil preserve setting. Naples Reserve amenities include Island Club with its tiki bar café and resort-style pools. 22 lakes (all navigable), fitness center, two Bocce ball courts, beach volleyball, tennis and pickle ball courts, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14838 Windward LN have any available units?
14838 Windward LN has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14838 Windward LN have?
Some of 14838 Windward LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14838 Windward LN currently offering any rent specials?
14838 Windward LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14838 Windward LN pet-friendly?
No, 14838 Windward LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 14838 Windward LN offer parking?
Yes, 14838 Windward LN offers parking.
Does 14838 Windward LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14838 Windward LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14838 Windward LN have a pool?
Yes, 14838 Windward LN has a pool.
Does 14838 Windward LN have accessible units?
No, 14838 Windward LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14838 Windward LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14838 Windward LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 14838 Windward LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14838 Windward LN does not have units with air conditioning.
