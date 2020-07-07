14801 WINDWARD LN

Amenities

This D R Horton Camden Model home is located at Naples Reserve, a five-star resort. Amenities include a waterfall lagoon style pool, lap pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, Latitudes Cafe, Tiki Bar, fire pit, beach volley courts, bocce courts, outrigger activity center, tennis and Pickleball courts. This spacious home offers a 3 car garage, an attached suite with private full bathroom, wet bar with full size refrigerator, sink and cabinets, bedroom and great room. Large master bedroom with garden tub and full size shower, his and her vanities. Two guest bedrooms with a jack and Jill bath and his and her vanities. Large open kitchen and dining makes great for entertaining guests! Lanai over looks a beautiful lake.