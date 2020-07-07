All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

14801 WINDWARD LN

14801 Windward Lane · (888) 534-1116
Location

14801 Windward Lane, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2795 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This D R Horton Camden Model home is located at Naples Reserve, a five-star resort. Amenities include a waterfall lagoon style pool, lap pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, Latitudes Cafe, Tiki Bar, fire pit, beach volley courts, bocce courts, outrigger activity center, tennis and Pickleball courts. This spacious home offers a 3 car garage, an attached suite with private full bathroom, wet bar with full size refrigerator, sink and cabinets, bedroom and great room. Large master bedroom with garden tub and full size shower, his and her vanities. Two guest bedrooms with a jack and Jill bath and his and her vanities. Large open kitchen and dining makes great for entertaining guests! Lanai over looks a beautiful lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14801 WINDWARD LN have any available units?
14801 WINDWARD LN has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14801 WINDWARD LN have?
Some of 14801 WINDWARD LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14801 WINDWARD LN currently offering any rent specials?
14801 WINDWARD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14801 WINDWARD LN pet-friendly?
No, 14801 WINDWARD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 14801 WINDWARD LN offer parking?
Yes, 14801 WINDWARD LN offers parking.
Does 14801 WINDWARD LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14801 WINDWARD LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14801 WINDWARD LN have a pool?
Yes, 14801 WINDWARD LN has a pool.
Does 14801 WINDWARD LN have accessible units?
No, 14801 WINDWARD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 14801 WINDWARD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14801 WINDWARD LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 14801 WINDWARD LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14801 WINDWARD LN does not have units with air conditioning.
