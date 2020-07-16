13471 Sumter Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool bocce court basketball court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

** MARBELLA ISLES ** 3 BED / 2 BATH - NEW HOME! - CENTRAL NAPLES - Here is your opportunity to live in a brand new villa located in the heart of Naples. Known for its beautiful white-sand beaches and relaxing lifestyle, the city of Naples promises luxury living. Marbella Isles is located just west of I-75 in the desirable Livingston corridor. Just minutes away from the community are top-notch restaurants, upscale shopping, A-rated schools, major roadways, golf courses, endless attractions, and the excitement of Downtown Naples. And with an unbeatable tropical climate, you can enjoy life in Naples all year long.



*** Lawn care, exterior pest control, and trash is included in rental amount. ***



** Pets allowed, with approval, and pet deposit. **



* Last month's rent is required. *



(RLNE2337596)