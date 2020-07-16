All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

13471 Sumter Lane

13471 Sumter Lane · (239) 898-7902 ext. 2398987902
Location

13471 Sumter Lane, Collier County, FL 34109

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13471 Sumter Lane · Avail. now

$3,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
bocce court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
** MARBELLA ISLES ** 3 BED / 2 BATH - NEW HOME! - CENTRAL NAPLES - Here is your opportunity to live in a brand new villa located in the heart of Naples. Known for its beautiful white-sand beaches and relaxing lifestyle, the city of Naples promises luxury living. Marbella Isles is located just west of I-75 in the desirable Livingston corridor. Just minutes away from the community are top-notch restaurants, upscale shopping, A-rated schools, major roadways, golf courses, endless attractions, and the excitement of Downtown Naples. And with an unbeatable tropical climate, you can enjoy life in Naples all year long.

*** Lawn care, exterior pest control, and trash is included in rental amount. ***

** Pets allowed, with approval, and pet deposit. **

* Last month's rent is required. *

(RLNE2337596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13471 Sumter Lane have any available units?
13471 Sumter Lane has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13471 Sumter Lane have?
Some of 13471 Sumter Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13471 Sumter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13471 Sumter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13471 Sumter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13471 Sumter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13471 Sumter Lane offer parking?
No, 13471 Sumter Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13471 Sumter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13471 Sumter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13471 Sumter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13471 Sumter Lane has a pool.
Does 13471 Sumter Lane have accessible units?
No, 13471 Sumter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13471 Sumter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13471 Sumter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13471 Sumter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13471 Sumter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
