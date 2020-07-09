13131 Castle Harbour DR

Amenities

This awesome condo provides a screened oversized balcony (accessible from the living room as well as from the master bedroom) and a spectacular view to the beautiful landscaped Golf Course. This is a perfect place to escape the cold winter up north to enjoy the beautiful winter time in South West Florida! Only a minute walk away from the pool area with hot tub, grill and clubhouse, you will love it. The condo has two bedrooms, 2 bath, kitchen, breakfast room and an open huge living and dining room. It's a so called coach home, means you have steps to the main living area, entrance is on ground floor. Naples and the area around offer everything from white sandy beaches ca. 3 miles away up to 5-Star dining and shopping – everything is close - just minutes away from your vacation rental in Imperial Golf Estates! Minimum Lease 90 Days