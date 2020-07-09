All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

13131 Castle Harbour DR

13131 Castle Harbour Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

13131 Castle Harbour Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit M3 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1531 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This awesome condo provides a screened oversized balcony (accessible from the living room as well as from the master bedroom) and a spectacular view to the beautiful landscaped Golf Course. This is a perfect place to escape the cold winter up north to enjoy the beautiful winter time in South West Florida! Only a minute walk away from the pool area with hot tub, grill and clubhouse, you will love it. The condo has two bedrooms, 2 bath, kitchen, breakfast room and an open huge living and dining room. It's a so called coach home, means you have steps to the main living area, entrance is on ground floor. Naples and the area around offer everything from white sandy beaches ca. 3 miles away up to 5-Star dining and shopping – everything is close - just minutes away from your vacation rental in Imperial Golf Estates! Minimum Lease 90 Days

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13131 Castle Harbour DR have any available units?
13131 Castle Harbour DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13131 Castle Harbour DR have?
Some of 13131 Castle Harbour DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13131 Castle Harbour DR currently offering any rent specials?
13131 Castle Harbour DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13131 Castle Harbour DR pet-friendly?
No, 13131 Castle Harbour DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 13131 Castle Harbour DR offer parking?
No, 13131 Castle Harbour DR does not offer parking.
Does 13131 Castle Harbour DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13131 Castle Harbour DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13131 Castle Harbour DR have a pool?
Yes, 13131 Castle Harbour DR has a pool.
Does 13131 Castle Harbour DR have accessible units?
No, 13131 Castle Harbour DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13131 Castle Harbour DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13131 Castle Harbour DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13131 Castle Harbour DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13131 Castle Harbour DR does not have units with air conditioning.
