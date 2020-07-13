All apartments in Collier County
12990 Positano CIR

12990 Positano Circle · (239) 494-5156
Location

12990 Positano Circle, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath FURNISHED condo is located on the 2nd floor in the desirable, gated community of Positano Place. This prime Naples location is off of Livingston Road and just minutes from I-75 and close to beaches, shopping and dining. Unit features a screened-in balcony! The condo offers tasteful decor with tile and carpet flooring. Positano Place boasts a lovely amenity center that includes a clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, car care facility, outdoor sports bar with TV and much more. No pets allowed. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, electric (up to $65) included. 12% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Available May - November for $2100/mo, December for $3000 and January for $3500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12990 Positano CIR have any available units?
12990 Positano CIR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12990 Positano CIR have?
Some of 12990 Positano CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12990 Positano CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12990 Positano CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12990 Positano CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12990 Positano CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 12990 Positano CIR offer parking?
No, 12990 Positano CIR does not offer parking.
Does 12990 Positano CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12990 Positano CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12990 Positano CIR have a pool?
Yes, 12990 Positano CIR has a pool.
Does 12990 Positano CIR have accessible units?
No, 12990 Positano CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12990 Positano CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12990 Positano CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12990 Positano CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12990 Positano CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
