12940 Positano CIR

Amenities

gym pool clubhouse internet access furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access

SHORT-TERM RENTAL. This 2 bedroom + Den, 2 bath FURNISHED condo is located on the 2nd floor in the desirable, gated community of Positano Place. This prime Naples location is off of Livingston Road and just minutes from I-75 and close to beaches, shopping and dining. The condo offers tasteful decor with tile and carpet flooring. Positano Place boasts a lovely amenity center that includes a clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, car care facility, outdoor sports bar with TV and much more. No pets allowed. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and electric (up to $65/mo.) included. 12% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Available May - November for $1895/mo.