Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:13 AM

12940 Positano CIR

12940 Positano Circle · (239) 494-5156
Location

12940 Positano Circle, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
SHORT-TERM RENTAL. This 2 bedroom + Den, 2 bath FURNISHED condo is located on the 2nd floor in the desirable, gated community of Positano Place. This prime Naples location is off of Livingston Road and just minutes from I-75 and close to beaches, shopping and dining. The condo offers tasteful decor with tile and carpet flooring. Positano Place boasts a lovely amenity center that includes a clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, car care facility, outdoor sports bar with TV and much more. No pets allowed. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and electric (up to $65/mo.) included. 12% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Available May - November for $1895/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12940 Positano CIR have any available units?
12940 Positano CIR has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12940 Positano CIR have?
Some of 12940 Positano CIR's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12940 Positano CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12940 Positano CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12940 Positano CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12940 Positano CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 12940 Positano CIR offer parking?
No, 12940 Positano CIR does not offer parking.
Does 12940 Positano CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12940 Positano CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12940 Positano CIR have a pool?
Yes, 12940 Positano CIR has a pool.
Does 12940 Positano CIR have accessible units?
No, 12940 Positano CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12940 Positano CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12940 Positano CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12940 Positano CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12940 Positano CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
