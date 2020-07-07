All apartments in Collier County
1262 Sweetwater LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1262 Sweetwater LN

1262 Sweetwater Lane · (239) 250-3345
Location

1262 Sweetwater Lane, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1501 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1621 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely 2+den with lake view. Close to main gate and Community club house, pool, playground. Light and bright with up to date furnishings, open floor plan, kitchen has dinette area overlooking lake. Separate dining room with Floridian style table and chairs adjacent to kitchen. Den offers pull out sofa, desk and bookshelves for cozy office or extra sleeping space. Master is large and bright with natural lighting, master bath has 2 sinks and large shower. King bed in Master, twins in guest bedroom #1, 2 car garage and full size laundry. Available for 2021 Season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 Sweetwater LN have any available units?
1262 Sweetwater LN has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1262 Sweetwater LN have?
Some of 1262 Sweetwater LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 Sweetwater LN currently offering any rent specials?
1262 Sweetwater LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 Sweetwater LN pet-friendly?
No, 1262 Sweetwater LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1262 Sweetwater LN offer parking?
Yes, 1262 Sweetwater LN offers parking.
Does 1262 Sweetwater LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1262 Sweetwater LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 Sweetwater LN have a pool?
Yes, 1262 Sweetwater LN has a pool.
Does 1262 Sweetwater LN have accessible units?
No, 1262 Sweetwater LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 Sweetwater LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 Sweetwater LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1262 Sweetwater LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1262 Sweetwater LN does not have units with air conditioning.
