1262 Sweetwater LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Lovely 2+den with lake view. Close to main gate and Community club house, pool, playground. Light and bright with up to date furnishings, open floor plan, kitchen has dinette area overlooking lake. Separate dining room with Floridian style table and chairs adjacent to kitchen. Den offers pull out sofa, desk and bookshelves for cozy office or extra sleeping space. Master is large and bright with natural lighting, master bath has 2 sinks and large shower. King bed in Master, twins in guest bedroom #1, 2 car garage and full size laundry. Available for 2021 Season