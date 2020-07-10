All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1090 Egret's WALK

1090 Egrets Walk Circle · (239) 404-6156
Location

1090 Egrets Walk Circle, Collier County, FL 34108
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Enjoy the winter season & any season in this sunny & bright lakefront end-unit coach home 3BR/2BA & 1 car attached garage in gated & highly sought community of Pelican marsh. Second Floor unit features plantation shutters throughout, tile flooring in living areas, newer stainless steel refrigerator/freezer, stainless steel double sink and faucet, newer washer/dryer, newer carpeting on stairs, master bedroom & two guest bedrooms. Outdoor lanai has glass sliders over and screens so it can be used as a Florida room or screened in Lanai. Lanai is separated from the main living area with stacking glass doors, giving you more living area and great for entertaining. Living room opens to outdoor lanai as well as the master bedroom. Beautiful king bed in Master Suite with large featuring garden tub and separate shower Steps away to one of the two community pools in Egrets Walk and access to Pelican Marsh's fantastic fitness center, 9 Har-Tru Tennis Courts. 3 bocce courts, and miles of jogging, biking and walking paths. Located just minutes to Vanderbilt Beach and the best shopping at Mercato with state of the art movie theater,Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, Dining and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Egret's WALK have any available units?
1090 Egret's WALK has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1090 Egret's WALK have?
Some of 1090 Egret's WALK's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Egret's WALK currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Egret's WALK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Egret's WALK pet-friendly?
No, 1090 Egret's WALK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1090 Egret's WALK offer parking?
Yes, 1090 Egret's WALK offers parking.
Does 1090 Egret's WALK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 Egret's WALK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Egret's WALK have a pool?
Yes, 1090 Egret's WALK has a pool.
Does 1090 Egret's WALK have accessible units?
No, 1090 Egret's WALK does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Egret's WALK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 Egret's WALK has units with dishwashers.
Does 1090 Egret's WALK have units with air conditioning?
No, 1090 Egret's WALK does not have units with air conditioning.
