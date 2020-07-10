1090 Egret's WALK

Amenities

Enjoy the winter season & any season in this sunny & bright lakefront end-unit coach home 3BR/2BA & 1 car attached garage in gated & highly sought community of Pelican marsh. Second Floor unit features plantation shutters throughout, tile flooring in living areas, newer stainless steel refrigerator/freezer, stainless steel double sink and faucet, newer washer/dryer, newer carpeting on stairs, master bedroom & two guest bedrooms. Outdoor lanai has glass sliders over and screens so it can be used as a Florida room or screened in Lanai. Lanai is separated from the main living area with stacking glass doors, giving you more living area and great for entertaining. Living room opens to outdoor lanai as well as the master bedroom. Beautiful king bed in Master Suite with large featuring garden tub and separate shower Steps away to one of the two community pools in Egrets Walk and access to Pelican Marsh's fantastic fitness center, 9 Har-Tru Tennis Courts. 3 bocce courts, and miles of jogging, biking and walking paths. Located just minutes to Vanderbilt Beach and the best shopping at Mercato with state of the art movie theater,Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, Dining and Entertainment.