All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105

1085 Forest Lakes Drive · (239) 431-0901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1085 Forest Lakes Drive, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 · Avail. now

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
**AVAILABLE NOW***55+ COMMUNITY**1 BED 1 BATH CONDO**COMPLETELY REMODELED** - 3D WALK-THRU IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A6Y2o6o5EaR

This completely remodeled one bedroom one bathroom condo in Forest Lakes is move in ready! It features all new kitchen appliances, impact glass, new flooring and bathrooms.

Forest Lakes is a 55+ community that is located inside the first 9 at Quail Run Golf Course. It is centrally located between Airport-Pulling Rd.and Goodlette-Frank Rd. just south of Pine Ridge. Amenities include a community pool and community clubhouse and is a short distance from the Everglades.

**NO PETS PERMITTED**

**FIRST, LAST, AND ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED**

**BASIC CABLE, WATER, AND WIFI INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL RATE**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 have any available units?
1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 have?
Some of 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 currently offering any rent specials?
1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 pet-friendly?
No, 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 offer parking?
Yes, 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 offers parking.
Does 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 have a pool?
Yes, 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 has a pool.
Does 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 have accessible units?
No, 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity