1085 Forest Lakes Drive #105

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access tennis court

**AVAILABLE NOW***55+ COMMUNITY**1 BED 1 BATH CONDO**COMPLETELY REMODELED** - 3D WALK-THRU IS AVAILABLE HERE: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A6Y2o6o5EaR



This completely remodeled one bedroom one bathroom condo in Forest Lakes is move in ready! It features all new kitchen appliances, impact glass, new flooring and bathrooms.



Forest Lakes is a 55+ community that is located inside the first 9 at Quail Run Golf Course. It is centrally located between Airport-Pulling Rd.and Goodlette-Frank Rd. just south of Pine Ridge. Amenities include a community pool and community clubhouse and is a short distance from the Everglades.



**NO PETS PERMITTED**



**FIRST, LAST, AND ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED**



**BASIC CABLE, WATER, AND WIFI INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL RATE**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507298)