10701 Gulf Shore DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool lobby tennis court

Beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico, and directly on beautiful Vanderbilt Beach! You will love this charming 2 bedroom with den! Tastefully decorated in cheerful pastel colors. Sunset views from two lanais for dining and lounging. Newly remodeled kitchen and baths with granite and marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Lobby, Party Room and Beachfront Pool have been beautifully renovated. Bayside tennis courts and covered parking, are among the amenities at "The Seville at Vanderbilt Shores". Walk to "La Playa Resort or the Turtle Club for beachfront dining. Just minutes from Naples best shopping, dining and entertainment. Call now for the best of Vanderbilt Beach living.