Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

10701 Gulf Shore DR

10701 Gulf Shore Drive · (239) 404-6156
Location

10701 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$12,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
lobby
tennis court
Beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico, and directly on beautiful Vanderbilt Beach! You will love this charming 2 bedroom with den! Tastefully decorated in cheerful pastel colors. Sunset views from two lanais for dining and lounging. Newly remodeled kitchen and baths with granite and marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Lobby, Party Room and Beachfront Pool have been beautifully renovated. Bayside tennis courts and covered parking, are among the amenities at "The Seville at Vanderbilt Shores". Walk to "La Playa Resort or the Turtle Club for beachfront dining. Just minutes from Naples best shopping, dining and entertainment. Call now for the best of Vanderbilt Beach living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 Gulf Shore DR have any available units?
10701 Gulf Shore DR has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10701 Gulf Shore DR have?
Some of 10701 Gulf Shore DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 Gulf Shore DR currently offering any rent specials?
10701 Gulf Shore DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 Gulf Shore DR pet-friendly?
No, 10701 Gulf Shore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10701 Gulf Shore DR offer parking?
Yes, 10701 Gulf Shore DR offers parking.
Does 10701 Gulf Shore DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10701 Gulf Shore DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 Gulf Shore DR have a pool?
Yes, 10701 Gulf Shore DR has a pool.
Does 10701 Gulf Shore DR have accessible units?
No, 10701 Gulf Shore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 Gulf Shore DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10701 Gulf Shore DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10701 Gulf Shore DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10701 Gulf Shore DR does not have units with air conditioning.
