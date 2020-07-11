All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

10691 Gulf Shore DR

10691 Gulf Shore Drive · (888) 534-1116
Location

10691 Gulf Shore Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This unit has everything. JUST BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED and FRESHLY UPDATED. NEW Floors, NEW Kitchen, NEW Bathrooms, NEW Drywall. EVERYTHING is NEW FRESH and BRIGHT. Three balconies, one with an eastern view off of the kitchen to have morning coffee, one off of the master bedroom with direct beachfront views and views of the pool, and a balcony off of the living room with breathtaking sunset views on Vanderbilt Beach. Quartz countertops in the kitchen with imported Italian backsplash, solid wood doors and updated electrical and all LED lighting. This seasonal condo immaculate and breathtaking. Each bathroom has NEW granite and Marble, NEW Mirrors, and UPDATED NEW SHOWERS. Located just North of the Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort, The Turtle Club and the Laplaya Hotel, come enjoy this Totally UPDATED Modern unit. OPEN Floor plan, Dine while watching sunrise and sunset with a covered garage parking. 3 bedrooms 2 Luxury Baths, 3rd Bedroom is flexible to be an office,den,bedroom. Every room has custom closets and extra storage! Just Bring your toothbrush and a bathing suit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10691 Gulf Shore DR have any available units?
10691 Gulf Shore DR has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10691 Gulf Shore DR have?
Some of 10691 Gulf Shore DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10691 Gulf Shore DR currently offering any rent specials?
10691 Gulf Shore DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10691 Gulf Shore DR pet-friendly?
No, 10691 Gulf Shore DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10691 Gulf Shore DR offer parking?
Yes, 10691 Gulf Shore DR offers parking.
Does 10691 Gulf Shore DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10691 Gulf Shore DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10691 Gulf Shore DR have a pool?
Yes, 10691 Gulf Shore DR has a pool.
Does 10691 Gulf Shore DR have accessible units?
No, 10691 Gulf Shore DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10691 Gulf Shore DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10691 Gulf Shore DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10691 Gulf Shore DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10691 Gulf Shore DR does not have units with air conditioning.
