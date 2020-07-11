10691 Gulf Shore DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This unit has everything. JUST BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED and FRESHLY UPDATED. NEW Floors, NEW Kitchen, NEW Bathrooms, NEW Drywall. EVERYTHING is NEW FRESH and BRIGHT. Three balconies, one with an eastern view off of the kitchen to have morning coffee, one off of the master bedroom with direct beachfront views and views of the pool, and a balcony off of the living room with breathtaking sunset views on Vanderbilt Beach. Quartz countertops in the kitchen with imported Italian backsplash, solid wood doors and updated electrical and all LED lighting. This seasonal condo immaculate and breathtaking. Each bathroom has NEW granite and Marble, NEW Mirrors, and UPDATED NEW SHOWERS. Located just North of the Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort, The Turtle Club and the Laplaya Hotel, come enjoy this Totally UPDATED Modern unit. OPEN Floor plan, Dine while watching sunrise and sunset with a covered garage parking. 3 bedrooms 2 Luxury Baths, 3rd Bedroom is flexible to be an office,den,bedroom. Every room has custom closets and extra storage! Just Bring your toothbrush and a bathing suit!