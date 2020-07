Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL OFFERED TURNKEY ! This 2 bedroom + den , 2 bath Veranda in Heritage Bay is now available for immediate occupancy. Full membership and use of all country club amenities with transfer. Enjoy 27 holes of golf, 7 har- tru lighted tennis courts, pickleball ,an 8000 sf fitness center and 5 swimming pools.

Home features include 2 lanais , tile floors ( no carpet ), stainless steel appliances, granite counters and much more. Please no smoking or pets !