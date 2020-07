Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard hot tub media room playground

Bell Coconut Creek offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a convenient location near I-95, the Florida Turnpike, and the Sawgrass Expressway. White sand beaches are a few minutes away, and there is plenty of local shopping on the Promenade at Coconut Creek or Mizner Park in Boca Raton.



Enjoy the resort style swimming pool with sundeck, 24-Hour lakefront fitness center, internet cafe, and business center. Call and schedule an appointment, or stop by for a tour today!