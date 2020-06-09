All apartments in Coconut Creek
611 Lyons Rd 8204
611 Lyons Rd 8204

611 Lyons Rd · No Longer Available
Location

611 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33063

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit 8204 Available 06/20/20 Coconut Creek - Property Id: 283790

This is a huge 1 bedroom apartment with a beautiful water view. The location is close to the turnpike, shopping, restaurants , community town center , parks, nature trails and preserves. This apartment is currently being updated with new paint, updated kitchen ,new appliances , new AC system modern light fixtures, update bathroom with new flooring and toilet. Vaulted ceilings that makes this unit look even bigger than it already is. Many amenities in the community, such as gym ,pool and tennis courts, Pictures will be updated as soon as possible. (Min credit score of 600 required)Please call or text to schedule a time to view the condo ASAP.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Lyons Rd 8204 have any available units?
611 Lyons Rd 8204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 611 Lyons Rd 8204 have?
Some of 611 Lyons Rd 8204's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Lyons Rd 8204 currently offering any rent specials?
611 Lyons Rd 8204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Lyons Rd 8204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Lyons Rd 8204 is pet friendly.
Does 611 Lyons Rd 8204 offer parking?
No, 611 Lyons Rd 8204 does not offer parking.
Does 611 Lyons Rd 8204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 Lyons Rd 8204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Lyons Rd 8204 have a pool?
Yes, 611 Lyons Rd 8204 has a pool.
Does 611 Lyons Rd 8204 have accessible units?
No, 611 Lyons Rd 8204 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Lyons Rd 8204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Lyons Rd 8204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Lyons Rd 8204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 Lyons Rd 8204 has units with air conditioning.
