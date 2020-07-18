All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated July 14 2020

4730 Long Key Ln

4730 Long Key Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4730 Long Key Lane, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Banyan Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice 3 bedroom upgraded with granite. Enjoy the water view from the back patio. Owner to take care of Lawn, basic cable, sewer and trash also included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Long Key Ln have any available units?
4730 Long Key Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4730 Long Key Ln have?
Some of 4730 Long Key Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Long Key Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Long Key Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Long Key Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Long Key Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 4730 Long Key Ln offer parking?
No, 4730 Long Key Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4730 Long Key Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 Long Key Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Long Key Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4730 Long Key Ln has a pool.
Does 4730 Long Key Ln have accessible units?
No, 4730 Long Key Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Long Key Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 Long Key Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4730 Long Key Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4730 Long Key Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
