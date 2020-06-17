All apartments in Coconut Creek
2767 Carambola Cir
2767 Carambola Cir

2767 Carambola Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

2767 Carambola Circle South, Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Coral Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
media room
VERY NICE AND BIG UNIT 2 BEDS 2 BATHS, LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BED ROOM. ALL TILED FLOOR, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE, NEWER AC. COMMUNITY HAS A NICE CLUB HOUSE WITH POOLS, GYM,THEATER AND AND MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

