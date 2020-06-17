2767 Carambola Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool media room

VERY NICE AND BIG UNIT 2 BEDS 2 BATHS, LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BED ROOM. ALL TILED FLOOR, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE, NEWER AC. COMMUNITY HAS A NICE CLUB HOUSE WITH POOLS, GYM,THEATER AND AND MORE.