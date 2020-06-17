2767 Carambola Circle South, Coconut Creek, FL 33066 Coral Gate
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
media room
VERY NICE AND BIG UNIT 2 BEDS 2 BATHS, LAKE VIEW FROM LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BED ROOM. ALL TILED FLOOR, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE, NEWER AC. COMMUNITY HAS A NICE CLUB HOUSE WITH POOLS, GYM,THEATER AND AND MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2767 Carambola Cir have any available units?
2767 Carambola Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 2767 Carambola Cir have?
Some of 2767 Carambola Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2767 Carambola Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2767 Carambola Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.