Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:20 AM

800 N Fiske Boulevard

800 Fiske Boulevard North · (321) 258-9569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Fiske Boulevard North, Cocoa, FL 32922
Crestview Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Second floor 2 bedroom unit.Located close to everything, schools, shopping, parks, restaurants, easy commute routes and bus route.Owner will consider 1 pet, no dangerous breeds, and no more than 30lbs, with non refundable pet fee of $275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 275
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 N Fiske Boulevard have any available units?
800 N Fiske Boulevard has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 800 N Fiske Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
800 N Fiske Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 N Fiske Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 N Fiske Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 800 N Fiske Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 800 N Fiske Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 800 N Fiske Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 N Fiske Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 N Fiske Boulevard have a pool?
No, 800 N Fiske Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 800 N Fiske Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 800 N Fiske Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 800 N Fiske Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 N Fiske Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 N Fiske Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 N Fiske Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
