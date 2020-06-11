Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cocoa
Find more places like 233 Broadview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cocoa, FL
/
233 Broadview Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
233 Broadview Drive
233 Broadview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cocoa
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
233 Broadview Drive, Cocoa, FL 32922
Broadview Manor
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good sized 2/2 with Garage, Centrally Located. Inside laundry hookups. Small Patio Area, Sorry no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 233 Broadview Drive have any available units?
233 Broadview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cocoa, FL
.
What amenities does 233 Broadview Drive have?
Some of 233 Broadview Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 233 Broadview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 Broadview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Broadview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 233 Broadview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cocoa
.
Does 233 Broadview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 233 Broadview Drive does offer parking.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have a pool?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Cocoa 1 Bedrooms
Cocoa 2 Bedrooms
Cocoa 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Cocoa 3 Bedrooms
Cocoa Apartments with Garage
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Maitland, FL
Apopka, FL
Lake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Longwood, FL
Gifford, FL
Loughman, FL
Micco, FL
Pine Castle, FL
Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
Poinciana, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Cape Canaveral, FL
Port St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Cocoa Beach, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
University, FL
Deltona, FL
South Apopka, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Glencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Central Florida
Florida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
Seminole State College of Florida