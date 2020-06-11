All apartments in Cocoa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

233 Broadview Drive

233 Broadview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

233 Broadview Drive, Cocoa, FL 32922
Broadview Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good sized 2/2 with Garage, Centrally Located. Inside laundry hookups. Small Patio Area, Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Broadview Drive have any available units?
233 Broadview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cocoa, FL.
What amenities does 233 Broadview Drive have?
Some of 233 Broadview Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Broadview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 Broadview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Broadview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 233 Broadview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa.
Does 233 Broadview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 233 Broadview Drive does offer parking.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have a pool?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Broadview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Broadview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
