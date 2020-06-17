All apartments in Cocoa West
Find more places like 2549 Hathaway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cocoa West, FL
/
2549 Hathaway Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2549 Hathaway Drive

2549 Hathaway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cocoa West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2549 Hathaway Drive, Cocoa West, FL 32926
Shakespeare Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Updated home with tile throughout, ceiling fans, window treatments, fenced yard, laundry room and a carport. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. NO CATS. Owner is requesting a six month and 1 day lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 Hathaway Drive have any available units?
2549 Hathaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cocoa West, FL.
What amenities does 2549 Hathaway Drive have?
Some of 2549 Hathaway Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 Hathaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2549 Hathaway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 Hathaway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2549 Hathaway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2549 Hathaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2549 Hathaway Drive does offer parking.
Does 2549 Hathaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2549 Hathaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 Hathaway Drive have a pool?
No, 2549 Hathaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2549 Hathaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2549 Hathaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 Hathaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2549 Hathaway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2549 Hathaway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2549 Hathaway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cocoa West 2 BedroomsCocoa West 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Cocoa West Apartments with Washer-DryerCocoa West Dog Friendly Apartments
Cocoa West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FL
Bithlo, FLSouthchase, FLIndian River Shores, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus