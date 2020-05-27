All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach, FL
453 Capri Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:44 PM

453 Capri Road

453 Capri Road · (407) 284-7718
Location

453 Capri Road, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Cocoa Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
This is a 4 bedroom 2 bath direct canal front, Cocoa Beach pool home with an open floor plan, water views from living areas, and large kitchen. The Florida room has sliders accessing to the pool and patio area. Take in the Florida sunsets from your over sized dock while watching the dolphins and manatees play! Minutes from beaches and parks and schools. Close to Port Canaveral, shopping and dining. 2 car garage, mature landscaping-fresh limes for your beer or cocktail when in season! Cable and internet not included in rent (low season)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Capri Road have any available units?
453 Capri Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 453 Capri Road have?
Some of 453 Capri Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Capri Road currently offering any rent specials?
453 Capri Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Capri Road pet-friendly?
No, 453 Capri Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 453 Capri Road offer parking?
Yes, 453 Capri Road does offer parking.
Does 453 Capri Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Capri Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Capri Road have a pool?
Yes, 453 Capri Road has a pool.
Does 453 Capri Road have accessible units?
No, 453 Capri Road does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Capri Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 453 Capri Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Capri Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Capri Road does not have units with air conditioning.
