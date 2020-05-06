4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard

Amenities
Beautiful move in ready, FURNISHED, 5th floor condo with OCEAN view! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1101 living sq. ft., open living/dining area with slider to ocean view balcony. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Spacious ocean view master bedroom. Master bath with walk-in shower. Laundry room with stack washer & dryer. Open parking. Private beach access, 2 community pools, tennis, shuffleboard and BBQ area. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks & entertainment. NO PETS! Renters Insurance Required.