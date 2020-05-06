All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach, FL
4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard
4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard

4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard · (321) 752-5858
Location

4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful move in ready, FURNISHED, 5th floor condo with OCEAN view! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1101 living sq. ft., open living/dining area with slider to ocean view balcony. Kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Spacious ocean view master bedroom. Master bath with walk-in shower. Laundry room with stack washer & dryer. Open parking. Private beach access, 2 community pools, tennis, shuffleboard and BBQ area. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks & entertainment. NO PETS! Renters Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard have any available units?
4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard have?
Some of 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 Ocean Beach Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
