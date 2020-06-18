All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Find more places like 333 N Atlantic Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cocoa Beach, FL
/
333 N Atlantic Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:43 PM

333 N Atlantic Avenue

333 South Atlantic Avenue · (305) 321-4605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cocoa Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

333 South Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to your first floor direct ocean front oasis at 333 by the Sea. Your outdoor living area starts with an extra-large, enclosed lanai which opens onto the common lawn, enjoy this extra space to bring out lawn chairs or patio tables to enjoy the ocean breeze and are steps from the ocean. The lanai can be opened to enjoy the calming sounds of the ocean. The kitchen has been recently remodeled. Beach umbrella, chairs, boogy boards, beach cart provided. living room with pull-out sofa. Two TV's, free WIFI. Washer/dryer. Pets welcome (one pet under 40 pounds per condo association rules).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 N Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
333 N Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 N Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 333 N Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 N Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
333 N Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 N Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 N Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 333 N Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 333 N Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 333 N Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 N Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 N Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 333 N Atlantic Avenue has a pool.
Does 333 N Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 333 N Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 333 N Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 N Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 N Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 333 N Atlantic Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cocoa Beach 1 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Cocoa Beach Apartments with GaragesCocoa Beach Apartments with Pools
Cocoa Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGifford, FLSatellite Beach, FLConway, FLMelbourne Beach, FLGlencoe, FL
South Patrick Shores, FLEdgewood, FLVero Beach South, FLViera East, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLSebastian, FLDeltona, FLVero Beach, FLTitusville, FLIndian River Shores, FLCape Canaveral, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity