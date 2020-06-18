333 N Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool hot tub

Welcome to your first floor direct ocean front oasis at 333 by the Sea. Your outdoor living area starts with an extra-large, enclosed lanai which opens onto the common lawn, enjoy this extra space to bring out lawn chairs or patio tables to enjoy the ocean breeze and are steps from the ocean. The lanai can be opened to enjoy the calming sounds of the ocean. The kitchen has been recently remodeled. Beach umbrella, chairs, boogy boards, beach cart provided. living room with pull-out sofa. Two TV's, free WIFI. Washer/dryer. Pets welcome (one pet under 40 pounds per condo association rules).