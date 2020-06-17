All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Find more places like 160 S Shepard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cocoa Beach, FL
/
160 S Shepard Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

160 S Shepard Drive

160 South Shepard Drive · (321) 917-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cocoa Beach
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

160 South Shepard Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Banana River Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Bright and airy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan with covered parking on the ground floor end unit. Flooring and paint only a few years old. Close to pool, a couple of blocks to the ocean, shopping close by, perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 S Shepard Drive have any available units?
160 S Shepard Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 S Shepard Drive have?
Some of 160 S Shepard Drive's amenities include parking, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 S Shepard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
160 S Shepard Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 S Shepard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 160 S Shepard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 160 S Shepard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 160 S Shepard Drive does offer parking.
Does 160 S Shepard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 S Shepard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 S Shepard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 160 S Shepard Drive has a pool.
Does 160 S Shepard Drive have accessible units?
No, 160 S Shepard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 160 S Shepard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 S Shepard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 S Shepard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 S Shepard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 160 S Shepard Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cocoa Beach 1 BedroomsCocoa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Cocoa Beach Accessible ApartmentsCocoa Beach Apartments with Balcony
Cocoa Beach Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Viera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity