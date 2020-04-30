All apartments in Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach, FL
124 Esther Drive
124 Esther Drive

124 Esther Drive · (321) 537-8011
Cocoa Beach
Apartments with Garage
Accessible Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

124 Esther Drive, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
Hardaway Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Retro Florida home boasting a huge yard with a privacy fence, shed and fruit trees. Located on a quiet dead end street off A1A. One of the city's most beautiful beach parks is located on the east side of A1A. Polished terrazzo and tile floors. Beautiful wooden kitchen cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Furnished for comfort, relaxation and, of course, the beach. There are two full bedrooms plus a den between living area and garage that has a twin bed and could be used for a guest . One car garage with washer and dryer. Tenant must provide proof of Renter's Insurance. Rent includes full lawn service, internet and security alarm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Esther Drive have any available units?
124 Esther Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Esther Drive have?
Some of 124 Esther Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Esther Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 Esther Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Esther Drive pet-friendly?
No, 124 Esther Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cocoa Beach.
Does 124 Esther Drive offer parking?
Yes, 124 Esther Drive does offer parking.
Does 124 Esther Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Esther Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Esther Drive have a pool?
No, 124 Esther Drive does not have a pool.
Does 124 Esther Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 Esther Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Esther Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Esther Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Esther Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Esther Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
