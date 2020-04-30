124 Esther Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Retro Florida home boasting a huge yard with a privacy fence, shed and fruit trees. Located on a quiet dead end street off A1A. One of the city's most beautiful beach parks is located on the east side of A1A. Polished terrazzo and tile floors. Beautiful wooden kitchen cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Furnished for comfort, relaxation and, of course, the beach. There are two full bedrooms plus a den between living area and garage that has a twin bed and could be used for a guest . One car garage with washer and dryer. Tenant must provide proof of Renter's Insurance. Rent includes full lawn service, internet and security alarm.