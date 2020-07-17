Rent Calculator
638 Trinidad
Find more places like 638 Trinidad.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clewiston, FL
/
638 Trinidad
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
638 E Trinidad Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
638 E Trinidad Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath in Clewiston. Fresh Paint, New cabinets, New appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 638 Trinidad have any available units?
638 Trinidad doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clewiston, FL
.
Is 638 Trinidad currently offering any rent specials?
638 Trinidad is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Trinidad pet-friendly?
No, 638 Trinidad is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clewiston
.
Does 638 Trinidad offer parking?
No, 638 Trinidad does not offer parking.
Does 638 Trinidad have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Trinidad does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Trinidad have a pool?
No, 638 Trinidad does not have a pool.
Does 638 Trinidad have accessible units?
No, 638 Trinidad does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Trinidad have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Trinidad does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Trinidad have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 Trinidad does not have units with air conditioning.
