Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
910 BROGDEN DRIVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
910 BROGDEN DRIVE
910 Brogden Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
910 Brogden Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location is the key! 3/2 tucked away in a peaceful community with easy access to HWY 27 and Hwy 50.Walk down to the lake every evening and watch the beautiful sunset.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 BROGDEN DRIVE have any available units?
910 BROGDEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clermont, FL
.
Is 910 BROGDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
910 BROGDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 BROGDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 910 BROGDEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clermont
.
Does 910 BROGDEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 910 BROGDEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 910 BROGDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 BROGDEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 BROGDEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 910 BROGDEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 910 BROGDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 910 BROGDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 910 BROGDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 BROGDEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 BROGDEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 BROGDEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
