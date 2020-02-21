832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

How about a stunning waterfront property with a beautiful sparkling lake view to enjoy the sunset? This home features a lavish kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, a large prep island and a sunny breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub and a stand up shower. There's a very big loft on the 2nd level of the home. This home is absolutely amazing!