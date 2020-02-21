All apartments in Clermont
832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD
832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD

832 North Jacks Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

832 North Jacks Lake Road, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
How about a stunning waterfront property with a beautiful sparkling lake view to enjoy the sunset? This home features a lavish kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, a large prep island and a sunny breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, a garden tub and a stand up shower. There's a very big loft on the 2nd level of the home. This home is absolutely amazing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD have any available units?
832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD have?
Some of 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD offers parking.
Does 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD have a pool?
No, 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 832 N JACKS LAKE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
