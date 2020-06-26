All apartments in Clermont
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

674 S GRAND HIGHWAY

674 Grand Highway · No Longer Available
Location

674 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2/2 Condo featuring newer carpet & tile throughout, large open living room with a small porch on the back. Come make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY have any available units?
674 S GRAND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
674 S GRAND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 674 S GRAND HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
