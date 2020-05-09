All apartments in Clermont
673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake

673 W Osceola St · No Longer Available
Location

673 W Osceola St, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent at 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Clermont, Fl. 34711 - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent at 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Clermont, Fl. 34711. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, and Window A/C units. Call to schedule showing. No Pets

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take FL Turnpike North, EXIT 272, toward Winter Garden/Clermont, Turn left onto W Colonial Dr/FL-50. Continue to follow FL-50, Turn right onto East Ave/County Hwy-56, Turn left onto W Osceola St.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake have any available units?
673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake currently offering any rent specials?
673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake pet-friendly?
No, 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake offer parking?
No, 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake does not offer parking.
Does 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake have a pool?
No, 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake does not have a pool.
Does 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake have accessible units?
No, 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 673 W. Osceola Street Unit A Lake has units with air conditioning.

