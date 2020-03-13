Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Home has tile throughout, large open Living Room with a small Porch front and back. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, central heat & air plus street parking. Lawn care included. Come make this your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 642 S GRAND HIGHWAY have any available units?
642 S GRAND HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 642 S GRAND HIGHWAY have?
Some of 642 S GRAND HIGHWAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 S GRAND HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
642 S GRAND HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.