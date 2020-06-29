All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
639 HARBOR VILLA COURT
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

639 HARBOR VILLA COURT

639 Harbor Villa Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

639 Harbor Villa Court, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready for new tenants in November! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom villa in Clermont. Home offers wood laminate flooring, screened porch, garage parking. Community Pool. Landscaping maintained by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT have any available units?
639 HARBOR VILLA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT have?
Some of 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
639 HARBOR VILLA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT offers parking.
Does 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT has a pool.
Does 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT have accessible units?
No, 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 HARBOR VILLA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 BedroomsClermont 2 Bedrooms
Clermont 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClermont Apartments with Parking
Clermont Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FL
Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College