560 E DESOTO STREET
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM
1 of 11
560 E DESOTO STREET
560 East Desoto Street
·
No Longer Available
560 East Desoto Street, Clermont, FL 34711
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Very nice recently remodeled 2/1 centrally located in Clermont. Must see to appreciate
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have any available units?
560 E DESOTO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Clermont, FL
.
What amenities does 560 E DESOTO STREET have?
Some of 560 E DESOTO STREET's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 560 E DESOTO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
560 E DESOTO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 E DESOTO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Clermont
.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET offer parking?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have a pool?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have accessible units?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
