Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
560 E DESOTO STREET
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

560 E DESOTO STREET

560 East Desoto Street · No Longer Available
Location

560 East Desoto Street, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice recently remodeled 2/1 centrally located in Clermont. Must see to appreciate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have any available units?
560 E DESOTO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 560 E DESOTO STREET have?
Some of 560 E DESOTO STREET's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 E DESOTO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
560 E DESOTO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 E DESOTO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET offer parking?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not offer parking.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have a pool?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have accessible units?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 E DESOTO STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 E DESOTO STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
