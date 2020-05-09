All apartments in Clermont
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

543 W Minneola

543 West Minneola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

543 West Minneola Avenue, Clermont, FL 34711
Indian Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this adorable home in the Historic Downtown Clermont Area.

As you walk up to the front door you are greeted by a large screened in front porch on a fenced-in lot. You open up the open into the large living and separate dining room and then into the kitchen. There are three bedrooms at the front of the house with the main bathroom. Towards the back of the house is the larger of the four bedrooms with the second bathroom/laundry. The rear yard is fenced in and a good size.

Walking Distance from Clermont Downtown area, Water Front Park and Trails.
$65 application fee, per person over age 18

Washer Dryer hookups
Pets with owners approval
No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 W Minneola have any available units?
543 W Minneola doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 543 W Minneola currently offering any rent specials?
543 W Minneola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 W Minneola pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 W Minneola is pet friendly.
Does 543 W Minneola offer parking?
No, 543 W Minneola does not offer parking.
Does 543 W Minneola have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 W Minneola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 W Minneola have a pool?
No, 543 W Minneola does not have a pool.
Does 543 W Minneola have accessible units?
No, 543 W Minneola does not have accessible units.
Does 543 W Minneola have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 W Minneola does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 W Minneola have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 W Minneola does not have units with air conditioning.

