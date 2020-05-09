543 W Minneola

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this adorable home in the Historic Downtown Clermont Area.



As you walk up to the front door you are greeted by a large screened in front porch on a fenced-in lot. You open up the open into the large living and separate dining room and then into the kitchen. There are three bedrooms at the front of the house with the main bathroom. Towards the back of the house is the larger of the four bedrooms with the second bathroom/laundry. The rear yard is fenced in and a good size.



Walking Distance from Clermont Downtown area, Water Front Park and Trails.

$65 application fee, per person over age 18



Washer Dryer hookups

Pets with owners approval

No Smoking.