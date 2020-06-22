4257 Foxhound Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome to the home of your dreams! This luxurious 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,549 sq. ft. home in Clermont has everything you've been searching for! This open layout home features a beautiful island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets and counter space, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the bright living room with huge windows perfect for natural lighting, or entertain in the formal dining area. Gorgeous master suite features spa like retreat with separate vanities, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms, upstairs loft, and large first floor office space. Soak in the sun on those delightful those warm summer days in your private patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.