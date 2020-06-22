All apartments in Clermont
Clermont, FL
4257 Foxhound Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

4257 Foxhound Drive

4257 Foxhound Drive · No Longer Available
Clermont
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4257 Foxhound Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This luxurious 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 4,549 sq. ft. home in Clermont has everything you've been searching for! This open layout home features a beautiful island kitchen with granite counter tops, tons of cabinets and counter space, and eat in breakfast area. Relax in the bright living room with huge windows perfect for natural lighting, or entertain in the formal dining area. Gorgeous master suite features spa like retreat with separate vanities, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms, upstairs loft, and large first floor office space. Soak in the sun on those delightful those warm summer days in your private patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4257 Foxhound Drive have any available units?
4257 Foxhound Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 4257 Foxhound Drive have?
Some of 4257 Foxhound Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4257 Foxhound Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4257 Foxhound Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4257 Foxhound Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4257 Foxhound Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4257 Foxhound Drive offer parking?
No, 4257 Foxhound Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4257 Foxhound Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4257 Foxhound Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4257 Foxhound Drive have a pool?
No, 4257 Foxhound Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4257 Foxhound Drive have accessible units?
No, 4257 Foxhound Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4257 Foxhound Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4257 Foxhound Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4257 Foxhound Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4257 Foxhound Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
