Clermont, FL
3639 Peacefull Valley Dr.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3639 Peacefull Valley Dr.

3639 Peaceful Valley Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3639 Peaceful Valley Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Hartwood Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
- Built in 2006
Luzury Home 3 Bedrooms with a Loft on second floor and 2 Bathroom, Covered patio with Two car Garage total of heater area of 2,363sqf. Gas and Electric. Located in the exclusive Gated comunity of Hartwood Reserve Phase I. Hartwood Reserve offer: Comunity Pool, Tennis & Bascketball court, Large Gym and Club house with Great Views.
Parking, Pool, Fitness center, Tennis court, Club house

1 Year Lease
Administration Fee: $125
Mandatory Fees
Pet Application: $20
Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350 per pet

(RLNE4725103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. have any available units?
3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. have?
Some of 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. offers parking.
Does 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. has a pool.
Does 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3639 Peacefull Valley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
