3639 Peacefull Valley Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

- Built in 2006

Luzury Home 3 Bedrooms with a Loft on second floor and 2 Bathroom, Covered patio with Two car Garage total of heater area of 2,363sqf. Gas and Electric. Located in the exclusive Gated comunity of Hartwood Reserve Phase I. Hartwood Reserve offer: Comunity Pool, Tennis & Bascketball court, Large Gym and Club house with Great Views.

Parking, Pool, Fitness center, Tennis court, Club house



1 Year Lease

Administration Fee: $125

Mandatory Fees

Pet Application: $20

Non-Refundable Pet Fee: $350 per pet



(RLNE4725103)