332 12TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1/1 Open concept-living room & eat-in-kitchen with an additional small den. Laundry room with washer & dryer inside. Covered porch & patio in back & parking. Lawn Care is included in rent. Take a look, this one won't last!