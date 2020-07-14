All apartments in Clermont
2803 Eagle Lake Drive
2803 Eagle Lake Drive

2803 Eagle Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Eagle Lake Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Lost Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 4 bed, 3 bath, 3004 sq. ft. home in Clermont, FL! Open and spacious floor plan. Magnificent kitchen with trendy tile back splash, breakfast area, tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lovely living room with pool views! Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious bath tub, and walk in shower. Huge game room! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Eagle Lake Drive have any available units?
2803 Eagle Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 2803 Eagle Lake Drive have?
Some of 2803 Eagle Lake Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Eagle Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Eagle Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Eagle Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Eagle Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Eagle Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 2803 Eagle Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2803 Eagle Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Eagle Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Eagle Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2803 Eagle Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 2803 Eagle Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2803 Eagle Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Eagle Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Eagle Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 Eagle Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 Eagle Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
