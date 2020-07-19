All apartments in Clermont
Clermont, FL
230 East Desoto St Unit C
230 East Desoto St Unit C

Location

230 East Desoto St Unit D, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Second Story Apartment - 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, and lots of closets. Front and rear entries. Laminate flooring in living, dining, bathrooms, and kitchen with carpet in bedrooms.

(RLNE4599040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have any available units?
230 East Desoto St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
Is 230 East Desoto St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
230 East Desoto St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 East Desoto St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 East Desoto St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C offer parking?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have a pool?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
