Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
230 East Desoto St Unit C
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
230 East Desoto St Unit C
230 East Desoto St Unit D
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
230 East Desoto St Unit D, Clermont, FL 34711
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Second Story Apartment - 2 Bedroom, 2 baths, and lots of closets. Front and rear entries. Laminate flooring in living, dining, bathrooms, and kitchen with carpet in bedrooms.
(RLNE4599040)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have any available units?
230 East Desoto St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clermont, FL
.
Is 230 East Desoto St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
230 East Desoto St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 East Desoto St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 East Desoto St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C offer parking?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have a pool?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 East Desoto St Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 East Desoto St Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
