145 Sunnyside Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

As you walk outside you will find yourself on your 400 ft Patio/Sundeck overlooking beautiful Sunnyside Lake. Inside your home you will find a wood-burning fireplace, cathedral ceilings,and porcelain tile.This 2 car garage home is centrally located in Clermont. Easy commute to Orlando and surrounding areas. Residence is located less than 1/2 mile from Waterfront Park which is connected to a 30 mile fitness trail.



Lawn maintenance included.

** NO PETS**



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.