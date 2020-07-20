All apartments in Clermont
Find more places like 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
1003 PRINCETON DRIVE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

1003 PRINCETON DRIVE

1003 Princeton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clermont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1003 Princeton Drive, Clermont, FL 34711

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath recently painted house located in Gated College Park Community near schools, hospital, shopping, churches, movies theater & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have any available units?
1003 PRINCETON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, FL.
What amenities does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have?
Some of 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1003 PRINCETON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clermont.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Chase
16400 Nelson Park Dr
Clermont, FL 34714
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Similar Pages

Clermont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClermont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clermont Apartments with GymsClermont Dog Friendly Apartments
Clermont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLValrico, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida CampusOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College