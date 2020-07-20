Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clermont, FL
/
1003 PRINCETON DRIVE
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1003 PRINCETON DRIVE
1003 Princeton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1003 Princeton Drive, Clermont, FL 34711
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath recently painted house located in Gated College Park Community near schools, hospital, shopping, churches, movies theater & much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have any available units?
1003 PRINCETON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clermont, FL
.
What amenities does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have?
Some of 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1003 PRINCETON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clermont
.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 PRINCETON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
