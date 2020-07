Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park gym playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving cats allowed parking on-site laundry hot tub internet access internet cafe

Experience the difference at The Standard at 2690. Located in the heart of Clearwater, FL and just moments from the gulf beaches, The Standard at 2690 is the premier address for great Florida living. Adjacent to HWY 19, our East Clearwater location puts whatever you desire well within reach - enjoy multiple shopping, dining and entertainment options, all conveniently close-by. With fresh and modern homes, an unbeatable location, plus professional on-site management and maintenance - The Standard at 2690 truly rises above the rest.Our newly renovated homes feature open-concept layouts and upgraded fixtures and finishes throughout. At The Standard at 2690 you'll also enjoy ample closet and storage space, private patios, floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings with skylights, and a kitchen pantry in your new home. We have multiple 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floorplan options, plus bi-level townhomes available.