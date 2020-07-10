Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym cats allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse concierge conference room

Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.com, the community provides immediate access to a Publix grocery store, a growing number of restaurants, cafes, and nightlife destinations in addition to 3 million square feet of office space. Moreover, Downtown Clearwater sits just across the Clearwater Memorial Causeway from the world-renowned Clearwater Beach, which ranks as the #1 beach in the U.S. by TripAdvisor and provides dazzling sunset views for residents.