All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like Prospect Towers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
Prospect Towers
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

Prospect Towers

801 Chestnut St · (727) 859-1655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL 33756

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1013 · Avail. now

$616

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Unit 1711 · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

See 10+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 507 · Avail. now

$838

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$838

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prospect Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.com, the community provides immediate access to a Publix grocery store, a growing number of restaurants, cafes, and nightlife destinations in addition to 3 million square feet of office space. Moreover, Downtown Clearwater sits just across the Clearwater Memorial Causeway from the world-renowned Clearwater Beach, which ranks as the #1 beach in the U.S. by TripAdvisor and provides dazzling sunset views for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: BREED RESTRICTIONS: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prospect Towers have any available units?
Prospect Towers has 19 units available starting at $616 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does Prospect Towers have?
Some of Prospect Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prospect Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Prospect Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prospect Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Prospect Towers is pet friendly.
Does Prospect Towers offer parking?
Yes, Prospect Towers offers parking.
Does Prospect Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Prospect Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Prospect Towers have a pool?
No, Prospect Towers does not have a pool.
Does Prospect Towers have accessible units?
Yes, Prospect Towers has accessible units.
Does Prospect Towers have units with dishwashers?
No, Prospect Towers does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Prospect Towers?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity