Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
playground
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek. Start off your day with a morning swim in our refreshing pool, enjoy an afternoon workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or perhaps take a stroll on our property with your four-legged best friend and soak up the Florida sunshine. You will appreciate our convenient location just minutes from beautiful white sandy beaches, shopping and a variety of entertainment. You don’t have to dream about it anymore. Make your dreams a reality at Melrose on the Bay. You will be glad you decided to make us your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300
restrictions: Non Agressive Breeds or a Mix thereof which include the following: Pittbull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow Chow, German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios
Cats
fee: $150
Parking Details: 1 Assigned Parking Space. Open Guest Parking Spaces.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
