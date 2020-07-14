Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly coffee bar concierge courtyard e-payments internet access playground

Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek. Start off your day with a morning swim in our refreshing pool, enjoy an afternoon workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or perhaps take a stroll on our property with your four-legged best friend and soak up the Florida sunshine. You will appreciate our convenient location just minutes from beautiful white sandy beaches, shopping and a variety of entertainment. You don’t have to dream about it anymore. Make your dreams a reality at Melrose on the Bay. You will be glad you decided to make us your new home.