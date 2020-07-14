All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like Melrose On The Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
Melrose On The Bay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Melrose On The Bay

16321 Bolesta Rd · (706) 408-4304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL 33760

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BED 1 BATH-1

$862

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BED 1 BATH-1

$927

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

2 BED 2 BATH-1

$992

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 BED 2 BATH-1

$1,288

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Melrose On The Bay.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
playground
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek. Start off your day with a morning swim in our refreshing pool, enjoy an afternoon workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or perhaps take a stroll on our property with your four-legged best friend and soak up the Florida sunshine. You will appreciate our convenient location just minutes from beautiful white sandy beaches, shopping and a variety of entertainment. You don’t have to dream about it anymore. Make your dreams a reality at Melrose on the Bay. You will be glad you decided to make us your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300
restrictions: Non Agressive Breeds or a Mix thereof which include the following: Pittbull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow Chow, German Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios
Cats
fee: $150
Parking Details: 1 Assigned Parking Space. Open Guest Parking Spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Melrose On The Bay have any available units?
Melrose On The Bay offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $862, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $927, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,288. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does Melrose On The Bay have?
Some of Melrose On The Bay's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Melrose On The Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Melrose On The Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Melrose On The Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Melrose On The Bay is pet friendly.
Does Melrose On The Bay offer parking?
Yes, Melrose On The Bay offers parking.
Does Melrose On The Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, Melrose On The Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Melrose On The Bay have a pool?
Yes, Melrose On The Bay has a pool.
Does Melrose On The Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Melrose On The Bay has accessible units.
Does Melrose On The Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Melrose On The Bay has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Melrose On The Bay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity