Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed 24hr maintenance media room

Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle. Open floor plans with oversized living areas and chef-inspired kitchens are only a few of the reasons to call City Park Clearwater home.