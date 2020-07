Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly dog park e-payments hot tub

You deserve Florida living at its finest and you’ll find it at Chesapeake Apartments. Choose from our five floor plans of spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes.



Take advantage of our superb amenities and enjoy our convenient location. Walk our beautiful lakefront paths. Soak in our relaxing hot tub. Get a workout in our on-site fitness center or challenge a friend to a match on our tennis courts.



Live luxuriously in a casual, carefree lifestyle at the premier place to live—Chesapeake Apartments. Check out the area’s best-kept secret!