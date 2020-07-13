All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Amalfi at Clearwater

106 Hampton Rd · (727) 619-1364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL 33759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,558

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,608

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amalfi at Clearwater.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
community garden
game room
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Step into luxury and refinement in Clearwater's newest boutique style community. Our gourmet kitchens are finished with the finest touches such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Our sparkling pool, spa and zen garden are sure to evoke a relaxing environment. Want to hit the gym? Check out our fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment. Feel like heading to the beach? We are only 10 minutes away! Come see where luxury living meets your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amalfi at Clearwater have any available units?
Amalfi at Clearwater has 7 units available starting at $1,558 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does Amalfi at Clearwater have?
Some of Amalfi at Clearwater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amalfi at Clearwater currently offering any rent specials?
Amalfi at Clearwater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amalfi at Clearwater pet-friendly?
Yes, Amalfi at Clearwater is pet friendly.
Does Amalfi at Clearwater offer parking?
Yes, Amalfi at Clearwater offers parking.
Does Amalfi at Clearwater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amalfi at Clearwater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amalfi at Clearwater have a pool?
Yes, Amalfi at Clearwater has a pool.
Does Amalfi at Clearwater have accessible units?
No, Amalfi at Clearwater does not have accessible units.
Does Amalfi at Clearwater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amalfi at Clearwater has units with dishwashers.
