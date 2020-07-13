Amalfi at Clearwater

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly community garden game room

We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Step into luxury and refinement in Clearwater's newest boutique style community. Our gourmet kitchens are finished with the finest touches such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Our sparkling pool, spa and zen garden are sure to evoke a relaxing environment. Want to hit the gym? Check out our fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment. Feel like heading to the beach? We are only 10 minutes away! Come see where luxury living meets your lifestyle.