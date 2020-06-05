932 LAURA STREET

Amenities

Three story town home in the heart of Downtown Clearwater available for long term (1, 2 or 3 year) leases only. Each of the 3 bedrooms comes with its own private bathroom. 1 bedroom is on the ground floor with a sliding door out to a back patio and small garden area. The other two are on the third floor. The 2nd floor consists of a living room, kitchen, half bath and a small den / study. All kitchen and bathroom cabinets are hard wood with granite counters. 1 car attached garage plus drive way for parking. $50 credit check fee per adult applicant, and $75 application fee to Laura Street Townhomes Home Owner Association. SORRY BUT NO PETS AND NO SMOKING!(Property currently is partially furnished: living room, plus one bedroom)