Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

932 LAURA STREET

932 Laura Street · (727) 230-9987
Location

932 Laura Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three story town home in the heart of Downtown Clearwater available for long term (1, 2 or 3 year) leases only. Each of the 3 bedrooms comes with its own private bathroom. 1 bedroom is on the ground floor with a sliding door out to a back patio and small garden area. The other two are on the third floor. The 2nd floor consists of a living room, kitchen, half bath and a small den / study. All kitchen and bathroom cabinets are hard wood with granite counters. 1 car attached garage plus drive way for parking. $50 credit check fee per adult applicant, and $75 application fee to Laura Street Townhomes Home Owner Association. SORRY BUT NO PETS AND NO SMOKING!(Property currently is partially furnished: living room, plus one bedroom)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 LAURA STREET have any available units?
932 LAURA STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 LAURA STREET have?
Some of 932 LAURA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 LAURA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
932 LAURA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 LAURA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 932 LAURA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 932 LAURA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 932 LAURA STREET does offer parking.
Does 932 LAURA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 LAURA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 LAURA STREET have a pool?
No, 932 LAURA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 932 LAURA STREET have accessible units?
No, 932 LAURA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 932 LAURA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 LAURA STREET has units with dishwashers.
