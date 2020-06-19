All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE

912 Magnolia Drive · (863) 302-9177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

912 Magnolia Drive, Clearwater, FL 33756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CLEARWATER FL - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME WITH ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH ALL HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WAHSER / DRYER CONNECTIONS, LOCATION IS CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH QUICK ACCESS TO BEACHES, MAIN ROADS, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and sreening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(863) 302-9177

(RLNE5778542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have any available units?
912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
