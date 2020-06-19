912 MAGNOLIA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CLEARWATER FL - CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME WITH ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH ALL HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WAHSER / DRYER CONNECTIONS, LOCATION IS CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH QUICK ACCESS TO BEACHES, MAIN ROADS, HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and sreening is required

One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



PLEASE NOTE:

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



